Cohen, William "Bill" William (Bill) Cohen of Omaha, passed away on January 30, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Anne Cohen; first wife, Ileane; and second wife, Doris Kwiatek. Survived by brother, Gerald Cohen; daughters, Sheri Heyman (Paul) of Houston; Joni Cohen, of Omaha; Terri Kwiatek of San Francisco; son, Ron Kwiatek of Royal Oak; and many wonderful cousins and friends. He was born in Omaha, a graduate of Central High School, member of Sigma Alpha Mu at UNL, Veteran of WWII in the Pacific, past president of City Glass Co. and avid golfer. GRAVESIDE SERVICE for friends and family: Sunday, 11am, at Fisher Farm Cemetery, 8600 S. 42nd St., Bellevue, NE. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rose Blumkin Home or Honor Flight Network. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

