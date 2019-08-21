Cohen, Joyce April 19, 1946 - August 19, 2019 Age 73. Survived by husband of 53 years, Sheldon Cohen; sons, Bert (Leslie) Cohen, Mark (Wendy) Cohen; grandchildren Morgan, Drew, and Avery; sisters Gayle Dinerstein, Evelyn Katz, and Tina Render and their families. SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, August 21, Beth El Cemetery Chapel, 84th and L St. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

