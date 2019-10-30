Coffey, Patrick J. Age 77 - October 26, 2019 Patrick J. Coffey unexpectedly passed away at his home in Fort Calhoun, NE. He was preceded in death by parents, Pat and Lucile Coffey; sisters, Maureen (Mo) and Rosemary; and brother-in-law, Lynn. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Coffey; children, Jon and Kristina Coffey, and Jessica Coffey; sister, Sheila Schlotfeld; 8 grandchildren; nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: November 1, 12pm at The Refuge Church, 634 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51501. LUNCHEON will be held at The Refuge Church following the Memorial Service. Flowers may be sent to the Church day of Service.

