Cody, Margaret M. "Marge" Age 67 Margaret M. "Marge" Cody, of Omaha, died July 30, 2018. Preceded in death by husband, William; parents, Francis and Margaret; sister, Jean; and brother, Michael. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Wes and Kelly of Virginia Beach, VA; daughters and sons-in-law: Erin Moser, and fiancé Jay Sellhorst of Fremont; Tara and Joseph Riggle of Scribner, NE; Shana and Timothy Clapper of Fremont; Teresa and John Wetta; grandchildren: Cade and Avery Cody; Harrison, Faith, and Joseph Riggle; Mikenna, Garret, and Tyler Moser; Bailey and Lauren Clapper; and Joel, Janelle, and Brooke Wetta; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and John Westrup; Mary Jane and Dwight Linn; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Betty Lynch; Richard and Amy Lynch; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that loved her very much. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday at the funeral home in Elkhorn with Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment: Pleasant View Cemetery, Leshara, NE. Memorials to the St. Joseph Tower Arts Dept. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

