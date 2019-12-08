Cockle, Janet Burkley (nee Bonnesen)

Cockle, Janet Burkley (nee Bonnesen) December 13, 1932 - December 4, 2019 Janet passed away peacefully in Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer J. and Louise (Stanley) Bonnesen; husbands, Alfred V. Burkley and George M. Cockle. Survived by her brother, Stanley (Jane) Bonnesen of Northfield, MN; a large extended family of Burkley and Cockle children: Dana (Linda) Burkley, Robert (Karen) Burkley, Pamela Burkley (John Peterson) of Mendota Heights MN, Frederick Burkley (Marci Recher) of Jamestown, RI, Christopher (Laura) Burkley of Odgensburg, WI, Cindy Cockle, Trish Cockle Billotte, Andy (Mary Helen) Cockle; and numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Janet was born December 13, 1932, and grew up in New Jersey and Florida. She graduated from Duke University in1953 with a BA in English and a minor in Spanish. She moved to the midwest in the late 1960's and made Omaha her home. Janet will be remembered most for her kind and gentle nature, her love of books, classical music and cats. She was a grammarian at heart and never misplaced a comma. Her love of reading and linguistics led her to volunteer for the Literacy Center of the Midlands where she tutored many students over the years. She also served as a board member of Friends of the Omaha Public Library and twice as a board member of the Tuesday Musical Concert Series and its Ticket Chairperson. She studied piano in her free time, and always had a knitting project underway and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Her family extends gratitude to the caregivers at Rose Blumkin Jewish Home for their dedicated and thoughtful care of Janet in her final weeks and the VNA Hospice Team. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Literacy Center of the Midlands. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

