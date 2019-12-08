Cockle, Janet Burkley (nee Bonnesen) December 13, 1932 - December 4, 2019 Janet passed away peacefully in Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer J. and Louise (Stanley) Bonnesen; husbands, Alfred V. Burkley and George M. Cockle. Survived by her brother, Stanley (Jane) Bonnesen of Northfield, MN; a large extended family of Burkley and Cockle children: Dana (Linda) Burkley, Robert (Karen) Burkley, Pamela Burkley (John Peterson) of Mendota Heights MN, Frederick Burkley (Marci Recher) of Jamestown, RI, Christopher (Laura) Burkley of Odgensburg, WI, Cindy Cockle, Trish Cockle Billotte, Andy (Mary Helen) Cockle; and numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Janet was born December 13, 1932, and grew up in New Jersey and Florida. She graduated from Duke University in1953 with a BA in English and a minor in Spanish. She moved to the midwest in the late 1960's and made Omaha her home. Janet will be remembered most for her kind and gentle nature, her love of books, classical music and cats. She was a grammarian at heart and never misplaced a comma. Her love of reading and linguistics led her to volunteer for the Literacy Center of the Midlands where she tutored many students over the years. She also served as a board member of Friends of the Omaha Public Library and twice as a board member of the Tuesday Musical Concert Series and its Ticket Chairperson. She studied piano in her free time, and always had a knitting project underway and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Her family extends gratitude to the caregivers at Rose Blumkin Jewish Home for their dedicated and thoughtful care of Janet in her final weeks and the VNA Hospice Team. Celebration of Life to follow at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Literacy Center of the Midlands. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.