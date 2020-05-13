Coan, Carolyn A. March 31, 1938 - May 9, 2020 Carolyn A. Coan, age 82, passed away May 9, 2020. She was born in Omaha, NE, on March 31, 1938 to the late Carl and Agnes (Trouba) Wiese. Carolyn graduated from Benson High School and retired from Griffin Pipe. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Holling, and a nephew, Randy Dale Holling. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jack Coan; stepdaughter, Tracy Coan; brother-in-law, Neal Holling; nephews, Ron Holling (Amy), Rick Holling (Jean), Bob Holling (Suka); two step-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. OPEN VIEWING AND VISITATION: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 2-5pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at the funeral home. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

