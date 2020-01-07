Cloyd, Dorothy L.

Cloyd, Dorothy L. March 7, 1934 - January 5, 2020 Age 85. Preceded in death husband, Buddy. Survived by children: Tom Cloyd (Debi), Tim Cloyd (Sue Ayers), Theresa Tuttle (Cory Gillespie), Tami Cloyd, and Todd Cloyd (Ann); grandchildren: Angela Cloyd, Troy Cloyd, Tim Cloyd, Jr. (Julia), Tyler Cloyd (Tonya), Jesse Tuttle, Brittainie Wissig, Jacob Cloyd, Molly Cloyd, Kaitlin Cloyd, Paige Cloyd, and Hank Cloyd; great-grandchildren: Teegan Cloyd, Kyla Fox, Gracie Cloyd, Nicholas Cloyd, and Faithlynn Cloyd; brothers, Don Donohoe and John Donohoe (Rachel); sisters, Karen Rotherham and Margaret Larsen (Larry). The family requests Husker attire at the visitation. VISITATION: Wednesday, January 8, 5-7pm, with a Guild Rosary at 4:30pm and a Wake Service at 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, January 9, 11am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Memorials to St. Mary's Memorials and Living Tributes. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

