Clouston, Winifred E. November 17, 1934 - March 8, 2020 Winifred was an employee at Bell South/AT&T for 27.5 years. Preceded in death by son, Robert Wayne Clouston; parents, William Johnston and Winifred Edith Gygax; and brother, Robert H. Johnston. Survived by children: Jo Ann Clouston Johnson (Bo), Debra Mae Clouston and Suzanne Clouston Reed (Thomas); grandchildren: Stephanie Branam, Remer Young Johnson, John Robert Johnson, Carroll Rudolph Smith III (Sylvia), Emily Elizabeth Ospina (Mariano), Kylie Elise Reed and Tyler Garrett Reed (Rachel); great-grandchildren: Sadie Grace and Young John Johnson, Carroll Rudolph Smith IV, Chase Robert Reed and Hayden Garrett Reed, Madlin Johnson and Annabelle Johnson White; brother, William Robert Johnston (Susan); and sister-in-law, Joanne Johnston. VISITATION: Saturday, March 14th from 9am to 10am, at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am. INTERMENT: Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association-Nebraska or the Nebraska Heart Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

