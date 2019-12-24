Clough, Frederick R.

Clough, Frederick R. October 30, 1940 - December 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; sister Eleanor; and son Timothy. Survived by wife Celestine; children: Robert Clough, Lillie (Walter) Parks, and Chrissy Clough; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; host of many other family and friends. SERVICES: 11am, Friday, December 27, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. Memorials to The Salvation Army. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. www.forestlawnomaha.com

