Cloudt, Wesley William Jul 31, 1973 - Jul 25, 2018 Survived by his significant other of 15 years Randi Standley, children; Kelsie Cloudt, Logan (Ally Mohr) Cloudt, Karley Cloudt, Walker Cloudt, Kaylee Standley and Wezley Shafer, his mother Darlene Cloudt, father William Cloudt, brother Brian (Jen Maxwell) Cloudt, sister Tammy (Terry) Edwards and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th Street Blair, NE 68008 402-426-2191 www.campbellaman.com

