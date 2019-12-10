Cloudt, Joel G. December 19, 1970 - December 8, 2019 Of Omaha. Survived by parents, Gene and Jodene; siblings, Jason (Nicole), Jared, Janae (George) Svagera; niece and nephews, Norah and Judson Cloudt, Joey and Jack Svagera; many family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, at St. Elizabeth Ann Catholic Church, 114th & Fort St., Omaha. Interment: Flower Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the family to be determined later. Roeder Mortuary 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.