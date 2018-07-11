Closner, Janice M. Nov 4, 1939 - Jul 8, 2018 Of Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents; husband of 54 years, Gary; daughter, baby Closner; brother, Delmar Biel; sister-in-law: Barb Biel. Survived by sons, Glen, Shawn (Kari); grandchildren: Cody (Toni), Jamie (Andrew), Austin, Drew, Jacob, Alyssa; sister, Marcelyn Hurst (Tom); brother, Larry Biel; nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE:10am Friday, July 13, 2018, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Avel, Gretna, NE. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for further designation. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

