Clipperton, Vernon D. April 6, 1930 - October 9, 2019 Survived by his first wife, Betty Fitzgarrald; children: Jane Thomas (Russ), Jim Clipperton, Dee Haglund (Rich), and Ken Clipperton (Julie); step-daughter, Sharlyn Davis; and many other family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Monday, October 14, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11:30am at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., Omaha. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

