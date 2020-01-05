Clinton, James Pringle "Jamie"

Clinton, James Pringle "Jamie" April 28, 1971 - December 28, 2019 Of Omaha. James "Jamie" Pringle Clinton died, at home, in his sleep, on December 28, 2019. Jamie was a graduate of Brownell-Talbot School and Metropolitan Community College, working as a Cisco Engineer for Turner Technologies. Survived by his mother, Janie B. Clinton; father, James S. Clinton (Susan) of Florida; son, Nigel J. Clinton of Florida; daughter, Ava G. Clinton of Florida; fur baby, Dakota Clinton; brother, Scott S. Clinton (Terry) of North Carolina; uncle, William Kroupa (Alicia); cousins, Billy Kroupa (Jacalyn) of Colorado and Michael Kroupa (Molly); aunt, Kathy Abernathy (Bill) of North Carolina; numerous lifelong friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 7th, 1:30pm, at Brownell-Talbot's Saint Matthias Chapel, 400 N. Happy Hollow Blvd., Omaha 68132, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE to follow at the Field Club of Omaha, 3615 Woolworth Ave., Omaha 68105. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Brownell-Talbot School; the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation (c/o S. Clinton); or the Ronald McDonald House.

To plant a tree in memory of James Clinton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.