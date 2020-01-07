Clinton, James P. "Jamie" April 28, 1971 - December 28, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 7th, 1:30pm at Brownell-Talbot's Saint Matthias Chapel, 400 N. Happy Hollow Blvd., Omaha 68132, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE to follow at the Field Club of Omaha, 3615 Woolworth Ave., Omaha 68105.

