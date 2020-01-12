Cline, Don November 20, 1928 - January 10, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Leta; and siblings Jack, Russell, Virgil, and Nadine. Survived by his loving wife of 40 years Beverly; his children: Donna Greer, David, Doyle, Diana, Douglas Johnson, Roxanne (Rick) Russo, Michelle Hargis, and Michael Hargis; and lots of grandchildren. VISITATION: will be Monday, January 13, from 5-7pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE will be Tuesday, January 14, at 11am. Both Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

