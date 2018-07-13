Clinchard, Edward F. Jr. Age 92 Ed passed away shortly after his 92nd birthday. Born in Omaha, Ed dedicated his life to civil service and law enforcement. He is survived by wife, Karen (Lincoln); children, Cynthia Paskos (Los Angeles), Michael (Silver Spring, MD), Calvin (Lincoln), LauraLee Woodruff (Lincoln), and Daniel (Lincoln); grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

