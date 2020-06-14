Cliff, Kazu (Matsuki)

Cliff, Kazu (Matsuki) February 10, 1930 - June 5, 2020 Age 90. Kazu was born in Niigata City, Japan, to parents, Masakichi and Hana Matsuki. She was the middle child of five siblings: Hatsue, Mie, Kazu, Shohei (the only boy), and Chii. She studied English language and typewriter skills, securing civilian work with the US govt., first in dining service, followed by English translation and typing. She met her future husband, Donald G. Cliff, in Tokyo while he was in service with the US Air Force. They married at the US Consulate in 1961. She left her homeland as a US military wife and lived in Guam and in the US, Topeka, KS and Bellevue, NE where they would remain for over 50 years. Kazu became a naturalized US citizen in 1968. She worked at Offutt Air Force Base, supervising the bowling alley snack bar, retiring after 20 years of service. Much of her and Don's recreation centered around bowling, and traveling for tournaments. Besides bowling, she had a talent for crochet and painting, and was an avid gardener. After the death of her beloved husband in 2018, she relocated to Texas to be near her younger sister and family, and joined her niece's household in Plano, TX. She Celebrated her 90th birthday in February 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Don Cliff, TSgt USAF (Ret); her parents; and three siblings. Survived by her sister, Chii (Texas); three nieces and their families: Joanne (Texas), Robin (North Carolina), and Noriko (Japan); nephew Bobby and family (Ohio); the Senior Bowlers; and loving, longtime family friends who will miss her dearly. No immediate Service planned. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

