Clements, Jewerell Louis

Clements, Jewerell Louis November 14, 1941 - August 5, 2019 Jewerell was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Minnie; and wife, Judy. He is survived locally by daughter, Andrea (Matt); grandchildren, Angelus, Jaxson, and Toby; son, Dion Tracy; and by many other children, grandchildren, family and friends. Jewerell was loved by many. Memorials may be directed to St. Judes. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 12pm Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church, 123 S 13th Street. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

