Clement, Susan Grace (Schmidt) Age 72 - December 16, 2019 Of Wilber. Survivors are son, Douglas Alan Clement, Waverly, IA; granddaughter, Brandi Nicole Clement, Lincoln; sister and brother-in-law Charlotte and Roger Gronewold, Adams. MEMORIAL SERVICE: December 19, 2019, 2pm, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wilber. Family Prayer Service: 1:45pm, Church on Thursday. There will be no Viewing or Visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. FOX FUNERAL HOME 1116 N. 19th St., Beatrice, NE 402-223-4096 | www.foxfuneralhome.net

