Cleland, Teresa S. December 29, 1957 - August 24, 2019 VISITATION: Monday, August 26, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). CELEBRATION of Teresa's Life: Tuesday, August 27, at 11am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). INTERMENT: Forest Lawn. To leave condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-391-2171

