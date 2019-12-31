Cleaveland, Clarence E. March 8, 1932 - December 26, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Edgar and Sophia (Blankemeier) Cleaveland, sisters, Alvera McIntire, Lavern Colby, and Elise Mace, and brother Earl Cleaveland. Survived by wife, Clara (Colby) of 64 years; sons: Ron of Omaha, David (Janie) of Omaha, and Gerald (LeeAnn) of Marcola, OR; grandson, Collin of Omaha; many beloved nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and his loyal dog Pepper. Clarence was a Korean War U.S. Army Veteran. He worked as a Union Brick Mason in Omaha for 50+ years before retiring and enjoying a simple life camping and traveling. VISITATION: Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary, 72 St. Chapel. CELEBRATION of CLARENCE'S LIFE: Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10am at River of Life (formerly Bethany) Lutheran Church, 5151 NW Radial Hwy. Interment: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Cleaveland, Clarence E.
5:00PM-7:00PM
1702 North 72nd Street
10:00AM
5151 NW Radial HWY
