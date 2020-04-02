Cleary, John E. March 25, 1924 - April 1, 2020 Age 96. Preceded in death by infant daughter, Catherine; parents, George and Dorothy Cleary; sister, Marge Bodkin. Survived by wife, Janice Cleary; daughters, Susan Johnson (Mac), Candace Conwell (John), Anne Cleary, Ellen Cleary; sons, Jim Cleary (Quindrid), Dennis Cleary (Marysha), Joe Cleary (Anne Marie), Tom Cleary (Lori); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial services to be held at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Cleary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.