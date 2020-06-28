Clayter, Florence Y. November 24, 1934 - June 21, 2020 Age 85. Preceded in death by husband, Ed; parents, Harvey and Estelle Bridges; and son, Orlando Townsend. Survived by sons, Booker Holloway, d Charles Townson; grandchildren, Clarissa Holloway and Booker Holloway III; and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday 36pm at Mortuary, Ames Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at Mount Hope Cemetery. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. 402-453-5600 4932 Ames Ave - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com

