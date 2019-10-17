Claycamp, Wayne E. Age 86 Wayne E. Claycamp, of Omaha, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Hillcrest Shadow Lake nursing home in Papillion, NE. VIEWING: Friday, noon-8pm, with visitation between 6:30-8pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville, KS. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, October 19, 2019, at United Presbyterian Church in Blue Rapids, KS. Burial is at Prospect Hill Cemetery, north of Blue Rapids. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com. Terry-Christie Funeral Home 308 West Walnut Street, Waterville, KS 66548 | (785) 363-2627

