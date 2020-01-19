Clauson, Lois M.

Clauson, Lois M. March 17, 1932 - January 16, 2020 Lois Clauson, 87, of Omaha, passed away on January 16, 2020. Lois served as the Lab Supervisor for the Douglas County Health Department and as a Life in Christ Circus clown. Lois is survived by her daughter, Andrea King (Patrick Louden); and two granddaughters, Valerie King and Sandra King (Dennis Buckley). CELEBRATION of LIFE VISITATION will be Monday, January 20, at Roeder Mortuary on 108th Street in Omaha from 4-7pm. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, IA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Life in Christ Circus, and American Cancer Society. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

