Clausen, Virginia M. January 3, 1932 - April 26, 2020 Virginia passed away peacefully in her home. She was born in Omaha to John and Lillian (Martinec) Bosanac, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1953 from Omaha University then her Master's Degree in Library Science. She was a dedicated Teacher and Librarian in Omaha for 36 years. She taught 3rd Grade at Lincoln Elementary from 1953-1957 before staying home for a few years to raise her children. In 1964, she became the Librarian at Fontenelle Elementary School, until she retired in 1996. On February 2, 1957, Virginia married Bob Clausen in Omaha. They raised two sons, Rob and Dan, whom she adored. She was a very proud Grandma to six grandchildren. She enjoyed spoiling them and her two great-grandchildren, whom she referred to as "the little people". She loved them all (and their spouses) deeply and unconditionally. A social butterfly who loved to entertain, Virginia hosted countless parties over the years, including Christmas Eve with family and friends at her home for 60+ years. She loved to play cards and games any chance she'd get, Rummikub being her favorite. She was a sports fanatic and a die-hard Huskers fan. She loved to travel and was a wonderful cook, an avid reader, and a talented sewer making over 50 Christmas stockings for loved ones. She was a devoted friend to so many and always took care of everyone. Virginia was the best. The best Mom, Mother-in-law, Grandma, Great-Grandma, relative and friend. She was a lifelong teacher that taught us all so muchexcept how to live without her. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and John; and ex-husband, Bob. She is survived by her sons, Rob and Dan (Tracey); grandchildren, Stefanie (Joshua), Tricia (Karl), Daniel, Chris, Luke and Michael; step-grandson, Chris (Janelle); great-grandchildren, Klayden, Kortlynn and Hudson; and so many dear family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 |402-393-0319

