Clausen, Robert K. "Bob" December 17, 1929 - April 25, 2020 Robert was born to George and Bernice Clausen. Known as Bob to all his friends and family. He was an electrician who worked for the Union Pacific Railroad most of his life. On February 2, 1957, he married Virginia in Omaha. They raised 2 sons, Rob and Dan. An avid golfer, he spent many hours on the golf course with his 2 sons. He loved the outdoors and was involved in Scouts along with his sons, and spent a lot of time camping with them. Bob is survived by his sons, Rob and Dan (Tracey); grandchildren, Stefanie (Joshua), Tricia (Karl), Daniel, Christopher, Luke, and Michael; step-grandson, Chris (Janelle); and great-grandchildren, Klayden, Kortlynn, and Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jean Tyndal. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

