Clatterbuck, Nancy Yates Born: Huntington, WV January 7, 1920 Died: Omaha, NE April 2, 2020 Age 100 Nancy was preceded in death by Harold, her husband of 60 years, and her beloved son, John. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Ann and Kenneth Meyer, of Waukesha, WI; daughter-in-law, Diane Wilmes (Mike); grandchildren, Anne Meyer, Kendra Axness (Brian), Heather Meyer-Boothby (Nick); Brad Clatterbuck (Dalila) and Shane Clatterbuck (Nicole); 12 great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy retired in 1982 as an executive secretary for Hormel Foods. During WWII, Nancy worked at the Veterans Administration in D.C., and later was secretary to the White House Press Photographer for the Saturday Evening Post, Ollie Adkins. Nancy and Harold moved to Omaha in 1951. Nancy was a 65-year member of the First Baptist Church, Omaha, the Bennington American Legion Auxiliary Post #266, and the Tangier Shrine Auxiliary. Due to the current sheltering requirements, there will only be a Private Graveside Service at Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Nancy has requested that any memorials be directed to First Baptist Church, Omaha, or Sienna Francis House, Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

