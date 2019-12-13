Classen, Daniel A.

Classen, Daniel A. February 22, 1941 - December 3, 2019 Survived by wife, Patty; son, Michael Classen (Jill) of Omaha, NE; daughter, Michele Reid (David) of Bellevue WA; stepdaughters, Sarah Lawrence (John) of Lincolnwood, IL and Stacey Christie (John) of Overland Park, KS; seven grandchildren; brothers, Greg Classen (Julie) of Papillion, NE and Tim Classen (Colleen) of Utica, NE; nieces, Emily Bahl, Mary Arko, Nicole Warner; and nephew, Scott Classen. Family will receive friends Sunday, December 15th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, December 16th, 11am, Rejoice Lutheran Church (2556 S 138th St.). INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Rejoice Lutheran Church or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.