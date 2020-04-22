Clary, Harry P.

Clary, Harry P. Age 76, of Omaha, NE. Born: November 18, 1943, Omaha, NE. Died: April 19, 2020, Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Caroline Clary; daughter, Lisa Clary; brother, Jim Clary; sister, Susie Clary. Survived by wife, Aileen Clary of Council Bluffs, IA; brother, Charles (Bonnie) Clary of Fort Calhoun, NE; sister, Patricia (Dick) Johnson of Des Moines, IA; sons, Brian Clary of Texas; Mike (Molly) Clary of Omaha; nieces, nephews and friends. SERVICES PENDING. Memorials suggested to the Clary Family. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Clary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.