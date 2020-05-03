Clark, Norma J.

Clark, Norma J. January 5, 1935 - April 30, 2020 Age 85 of Omaha, NE passed away in a Kansas City health care center. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Jeanette and Clarence "Mike" Singleton. She attended Benton High School and graduated from Gower High School in 1952. She was co-owner of the DC Cattle Company with her husband. Norma enjoyed playing the organ, loved college football, and the Mizzou Tigers. She was a member of the Christ Community Church Omaha, NE. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband J. Donald Clark; brother, Roger Singleton; and step son Nick Clark. Survivors include: daughter, Cheryl Smith, Melissa, TX; step daughter, Kathy (Frank) Lewis, Plattsburg, MO; grandchildren: Nicole Smith, Carmen (Drew) Smith, Amanda, Tyler (Lacey), and K.C. (Jessy) Lewis; great grandchildren: Geronimo, Nash, Libby, Zach, Tanner, Kelsie, and Jack; sister, Charlotte (Bob) Roach; niece, Amy (Craig) Campbell; 2 nephews, Justin (Jennifer) Roach, and Robert (Zann) Roach; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Friends may come to sign the register book from 1-3pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Family Memorial Services with public live stream Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 3pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the St. Judes Children's hospital. Online condolence, obituary and livestream, at www.ruppfuneral.com RUPP FUNERAL HOME St. Joseph, MO 816-238-1797

