Clark, Michael J. Sr. March 12, 1932 - February 1, 2020 Age 87. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Sunday, 1pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. VISITATION with his family: Sunday, 11am till time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House in memory of Michael. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

