Clark, Joyce R. March 18, 1941 - March 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Raymond A. Survived by son, Scott Turkel (Kathy); daughter Kim Platt; step-son, Geoff Clark (Elaine); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers: Larry Koom (Georgine), Doug Koom (Patty); sister, Sherri Lubin (Gary). Private Family Burial. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

