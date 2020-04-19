Clark, Eileen J.

Clark, Eileen J. August 17, 1934 - April 17, 2020 Longtime Elkhorn resident and St. Patrick Catholic Church secretary. Preceded in death by husband, Donald C.; parents, Walter V. and Ann Smolinski; and siblings, Walter "Smokey", Ronnie, and Rich Smolinski, Joyce Urban, and Sr. Marilyn Smolinski, OSF. Survived by children: James Clark (April), Joyce Ann Aldinger (Dale), and Corinne Ficken (Gary); and grandchildren: Eric Aldinger, Megan Aldinger, Cale Ficken, Spencer Clark, Sterling Nykamp, Haley Nykamp, and Brooke Nykamp. VISITATION: Monday 11am-1pm, with 1pm FUNERAL SERVICE, all at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT in St. Mary Magdeline Cemetary. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service go to our website and click the "view livecast button" on our home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

