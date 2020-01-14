Clark, Curtis Richard "Cocoa" October 26, 1944 - January 9, 2020 Survived by wife of 55 years, Sharon; children, Ronnell Clark and Gayla Clark; brothers, Thomas (Pat) Clark Omaha, NE, and Willie Clark of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Nickie McCray and Betty Holmes of Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, January 17th, 2020, from 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, at Church of the Living God, 2029 Binney St., Omaha, NE 68110.

