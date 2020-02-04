Clark Ballard, Frances P. "Pauline"

Clark Ballard, Frances P. "Pauline" March 1, 1940 - January 31, 2020 Of Council Bluffs, formerly of Macedonia, IA. Pauline was a longtime waitress and bartender at Anthony's Steak House, Delmonico's and the Dubliner Pub, all in Omaha. Preceded by parents, Lee and Frances (Orr) Williams; son, Ray Clark, II; grandson, Thomas McFadden and sister, Lillian Harrison. Pauline is survived by her children, Dennis (Shannon) Clark of Loveland, CO; Debra (Brian) Leinen of Mesa, AZ; Ramona (Tim) McFadden, Diane (Paul) Lane, all of Council Bluffs; 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Joan (Conrad "Connie") Grunwald of Woolstock, IA; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family: Friday, 4-6:30pm, with the Eulogy given by Diane Lane at 5:30pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family graveside on Saturday in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

