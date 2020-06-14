Clanton, James Michael

Clanton, James Michael June 24, 1944 - June 3, 2020 Loving and loyal husband, father, friend and North High Viking. Preceded in death by parents, James R. and Erna Clanton. Survived by wife, Mary Clanton; son, Christopher Clanton (Ester); daughter, Karna Kudirka (Mike); grand-children, Marta and Peter Clanton, Brooke Kudirka, and John (Crystal) Kudirka; brother, Thomas Clanton (Pamela); and nephew, Sam (Lek) and their son Tommy. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church at 6340 North 30th Street or to the Omaha North High School Foundation for the Omaha North High Football Stadium project at 4410 North 36th Street. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

