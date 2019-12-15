Claassen, Hannelore

Claassen, Hannelore May 2, 1924 - December 11, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Walter. Survived by children, Ron Grosser (Debbie), Sharlene Wilson (Robert), Mark Claassen, Lorene Claassen (James); grandchildren, Elizabeth Grosser (Gerad), Christopher Grosser (Ximena), Ethan Christie; great-grandchildren, Beau, Ames, Eden, Sophia and Dylan. SERVICES: Saturday, December 21, 11am, Sunridge Village, 13410 Blondo Street. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

