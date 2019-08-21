Citta, Joseph Louis. Age 92.    Joseph Louis Citta, of Sutherland, passed away August 20, 2019 at Great Plains Health. CHRISTIAN WAKE SERVICE: 7pm Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland, NE. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Reverend Vidya Sagar Arikotla as Celebrant. VISITATION: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11am–12:30pm, at Crosby-Burket-Swanson- Golden Chapel, 11902 West Center Road, in Omaha. BURIAL: 1pm Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha, NE. LOCAL VISITATION: 9am–5pm Thursday at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home of North Platte, which is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sutherland or to the donor’s choice and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. ADAMS AND SWANSON FUNERAL HOME, 421 W 4th St., North Platte NE | (308) 532-2044

