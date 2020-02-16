Citta, Florence December 23, 1934 - February 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Harold Citta; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bill Barrett; sister, Helen Bannister; brother, Norman Adams; and son-in-law, Welland (Doc) Bates. Survived by daughters, Lee (Brian Turner) Bates, and Geri (Dalton) Wyatt; grandchildren, Conor (Jackie) Casey, Curt (Briana Noelle) Casey, Angela (Jon Willey) Wyatt, Amanda (Matt) Cowley, and Kelsey (Brian) Rickert; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Schwer; niece, Libby (Carl) Kayl; many nieces and nephews; and very special, long time friends, Mercy and Larry Jacobson, and Dorothy Buffington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, February 20, at 10:30am at First Lutheran Church in Papillion, 420 N Washington Street. Please stay for the Luncheon and Fellowship honoring Florence, immediately after the Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research in her name. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

To send flowers to the family of Florence Citta, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 20
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
10:30AM
First Lutheran Church Papillion
420 N Washington Street
Papillion, NE 68046
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Florence's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.