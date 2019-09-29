Cissell, JoAnn

Cissell, JoAnn March 15, 1936 - September 27, 2019 Lived, Laughed, and Loved. Preceded by her husband, Leo "Gary" Cissell; her parents, William and Mary Stouder; brothers, Dick, Jerry, Bill, and Lloyd; and sisters, Jean and Betty. Survived by her committed partner of 9 years, Jack Nichols; son, Gary (Teri) Cissell; daughter Cheryl Steede; grandchildren, Trevor, Tanner, Kelle, and Allie; brother Jack Stouder; and sister Mary Ridge. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 2, from 5-8pm at Ralston United Church of Christ. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Thursday, October 3, at 11am at Ralston United Church of Christ. INTERMENT in Evergreen Cemetery. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, Memorials are requested to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

