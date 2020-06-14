Cirulis, Alfred "Alf", Robert October 11, 1946 - June 7, 2020 Preceded in death by mother and father, Hedwig and Peter Cirulis, Riga, Latvia. Alf was born in Munich, Germany to Latvian immigrant parents, emigrated to Ellis Island in 1950, and settled in Omaha. He attended OPS and graduated from North High School in 1965. Alf proudly served in the US Navy as a law clerk on the USS Hornet and devoted his lifelong career to the insurance profession until retirement. Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Marylyn Cirulis, Surprise, AZ; his daughter, Beth Cirulis Morford (Jeff), Phoenix, AZ; two stepchildren; and Beth's mother, Karen Cirulis (Omaha). Alf loved being on the water and enjoyed playing a competitive tennis match or a great game of golf. His body was donated for scientific study, and his remains will be returned to the sea. A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall at the Community Church at Sun Village in Surprise, AZ.

