Cippera, Dennis D. July 14, 1930 - May 29, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Jerrie; and son and daughter-in-law, Mark A. and Jody Cippera. Survived by son, Mike Cippera; five grandchildren: Cole, Valerie, Christina, Kyle, and Cody; and three great-grandchildren. In honor of Dennis's wishes, No Services will be held. Private Interment. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

