Ciniosky, Dorothy E. October 15, 1919 - June 7, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Edward; infant daughter, Mary; parents, John and Katherine (Nones) Baran; brothers, John and Al Baran. Survived by sister, Virginia Stepko; nieces, nephews and their families. VISITATION begins Wednesday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 9:30am, at the mortuary to St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

