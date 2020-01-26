Cieslik, Carol L. April 25, 1953 - January 23, 2020 Age 66. Preceded in death by husband William T.; and parents, Pearl and Ruth Rexroad. Survived by daughter, Crystal Ham (Mike) "Porky"; grandchildren, Carley and Camden Ham; brother: J. D. Rexroad (Kathy) and their children, Cliffton (Selene) and & Jesse (Shelley) Rexroad; grand-nephews, Zander and Brody; sister-in-law: Kathy Hanig and her children, Ben and Justin Hanig; and many cousins and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, January 29, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, January 30, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Cieslik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.