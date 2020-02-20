Ciculla, Phillip D.

Ciculla, Phillip D. July 7, 1925 - February 15, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, Feb. 20th, 10am, St. Adalbert Catholic Church (2617 S. 31st St.) INTERMENT: Westlawn Memorial Park with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

