Ciculla, Phillip D. July 7, 1925 - February 15, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Mary Alice Ciculla and daughter, Frances Kraft. Survived by grandson, Michael Kraft; granddaughters, Jackie Kraft (Michael Trosper) and Nicole Powers (Dallas); nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Fuller. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 19th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, February 20th, 10am, St. Adalbert Catholic Church (2617 S. 31st St.) INTERMENT: Westlawn Memorial Park with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

