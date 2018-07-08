Ciciulla, Mark F. "Choo" Mar 13, 1960 - Jul 5, 2018 Preceded in death by his son, Michael; and parents, Salvatore and Sheila. Survived by his children, Brendan (Mandy), and Katie Ciciulla; sisters, Peg Austin (Chuck), Mary Beth Durkan, Colleen Ciciulla, Ellen Powell (Keith), and Cathy Neppel (Scott); and many other family and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, July 9th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. A CELEBRATION of MARK'S LIFE will be held Tuesday, July 10th, at 12pm at the West Center Chapel. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

