Cich, Thomas J. Jr. "T.J." Thomas J. Cich Jr. (T.J.), 44 years old, was from Omaha and Blair, Nebraska. He was a husband to Tammy Cich, a son to Thomas Cich, Cindy McMullen and Sue Cich, a Grandson to William LaBore. T.J. lost his battle with cancer when he passed in his Texas home on November 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Please join his family as they send him on his heavenly ride. SERVICE will be 11am December 28th, 2019, in St. Adalbert's Catholic Church basement on 2617 S. 31st Street, Omaha, NE. Reception to follow until 3pm.

